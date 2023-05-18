Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires 614,020 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,207,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

