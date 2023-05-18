Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Haviland Day purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,297.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Orion Office REIT Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of ONL stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.74.
Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.