Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Haviland Day purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,297.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ONL stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

