Insider Buying: PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) Director Adam Chibib bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 479,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 2.37.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

