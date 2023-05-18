Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider John Edward Hallam purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($39,458.85).

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

RECI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.58). 230,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,770. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 153 ($1.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £288.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

