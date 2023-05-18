Insider Buying: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CEO Purchases 18,522 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

