Insider Buying: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Acquires $50,025.00 in Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $19,986,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

