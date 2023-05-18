Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Purchases A$21,037.97 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,037.97 ($14,119.44).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,320 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,753.16 ($9,901.45).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,762 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,991.28 ($12,745.83).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 2nd.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

