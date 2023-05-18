Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 47,336 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,068.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.04 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,532,000 after acquiring an additional 260,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

