Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells 67,500 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,096,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.86 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $13,533,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

