Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.