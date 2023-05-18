Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Major Shareholder Sells $45,587,613.33 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,587,613.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arcellx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.34.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
