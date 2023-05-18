Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 29,766 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

