Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 29,766 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.