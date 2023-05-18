Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,156,084.94 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $1,282,624.60.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,328,020.38.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atlassian by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.