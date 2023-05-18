Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $68,940.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DoorDash Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.