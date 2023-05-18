Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $68,940.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,893,000 after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

