Insider Selling: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

Further Reading

