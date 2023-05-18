Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells 7,152 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $142,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.4 %

FORG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 398,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ForgeRock by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,338 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 80,437 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 490,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 190,559 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

