Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Sells $155,500.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,058.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Plains alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00.

Green Plains Price Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.