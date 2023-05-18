Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 41,891 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00.

On Monday, April 17th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 64,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inari Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.