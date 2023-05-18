Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells 45,432 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Invitae Stock Down 2.6 %

NVTA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 4,143,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,069. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

