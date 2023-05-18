Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) CEO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MBINM stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
