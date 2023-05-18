Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $47,040.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Alan Lauro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

ORLY opened at $939.43 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $879.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $846.66. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.