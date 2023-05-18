Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Sells $19,009.20 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $19,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,518.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Steve Manko sold 2,353 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $29,577.21.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,352 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

