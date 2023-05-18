Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 709,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

