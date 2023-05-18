Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
SF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 709,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stifel Financial (SF)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.