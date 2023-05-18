Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.1 %

VVV opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

