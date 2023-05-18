Insider Selling: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.57 ($4.41), for a total value of A$1,971,000.00 ($1,322,818.79).

Yoav Nissan-Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Yoav Nissan-Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Weebit Nano stock.

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

