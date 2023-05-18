Insider Selling: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.57 ($4.41), for a total value of A$1,971,000.00 ($1,322,818.79).
Yoav Nissan-Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Yoav Nissan-Cohen 300,000 shares of Weebit Nano stock.
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Weebit Nano
Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
See Also
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.