Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $89,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,708. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

