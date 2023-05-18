Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$229.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.33.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$172.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$197.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

