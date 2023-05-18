Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,266 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Copart by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Copart by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 236,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity

Copart Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $82.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.