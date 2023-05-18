Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

