Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 72,467 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,467 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Down 0.2 %

Incyte Profile

Shares of INCY opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

