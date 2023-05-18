Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.