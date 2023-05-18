International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.87

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.87 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 156.20 ($1.96). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 155.70 ($1.95), with a volume of 11,876,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.10) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.36 ($2.18).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.96. The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,210.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

