Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.17 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $19.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00019425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,789,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,286,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

