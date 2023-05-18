Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $17.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00019509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,789,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,286,583 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

