InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Trading Down 0.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

