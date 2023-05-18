Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,291,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 749,767 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,668,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,144,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,441,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

