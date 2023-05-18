Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

