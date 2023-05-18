Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 2,557,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.