Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.
Invitae Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 2,557,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitae (NVTA)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.