iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486,882 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after acquiring an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,701,000 after acquiring an additional 403,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

