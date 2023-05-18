iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 367,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 180,988 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $57.86.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.