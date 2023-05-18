iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,318. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

