iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $354.50

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.50 and last traded at $354.35, with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.98.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.86 and its 200 day moving average is $310.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.