iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Boosted by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 17.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,538. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

