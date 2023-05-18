iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

