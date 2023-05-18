iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 1,642,005 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

