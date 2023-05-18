iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

