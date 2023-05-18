iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
TSE:XIU opened at C$31.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$27.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.75.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.