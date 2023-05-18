iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Position Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,211,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 811,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 328,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 409,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

