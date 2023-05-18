ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,765 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of ITT worth $20,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.55. 34,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,606. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

