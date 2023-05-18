Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $241,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

